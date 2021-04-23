A policewoman died, Friday, in the city of Rambouillet, near the French capital, Paris, after an armed attacker stabbed her with a knife.

Here is a list of other attacks that have occurred in France in recent years:

October 29, 2020:

A gunman kills a woman and two other people with a knife in a church in the city of “Nice” before the police shoot and arrest him.

October 16, 2020:

A gunman kills a teacher, Samuel Patty, on a street in a suburb of Paris. Police shot dead the 18-year-old Chechen attacker.

September 25, 2020:

Two people are stabbed and injured in Paris near the former headquarters of the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo”, at a place where militants carried out a deadly attack in 2015. Police arrested a man of Pakistani origin in this attack.

October 3, 2019:

Mikael Harbon, 45, an IT expert with a security clearance that allows him to work at Paris police headquarters kills three police officers and a civilian employee before police shoot him.

March 23, 2018:

A gunman kills three people in southwest France after seizing a car, shooting police and taking hostages in a store. Security forces storm the building and kill him.

July 26, 2016:

Two attackers kill a priest and seriously injure another hostage in a church in northern France, before French police shoot them. France’s then president, Francois Hollande, said the attackers had pledged allegiance to the terrorist group ISIS.

July 14, 2016:

A gunman drives a heavy truck and hits Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 86 people and wounding dozens in an attack for which ISIS claimed responsibility.

June 14, 2016:

A gunman kills a police chief by stabbing a knife outside his home in a suburb of Paris, and kills his wife, who also works for the police.

November 13, 2015:

Paris is shaken by a series of gun and bomb attacks on entertainment sites in the city, killing 130 people and wounding 368. The ISIS terrorist group says it bears responsibility for the attacks.

7-9 January 2015:

Two gunmen storm the offices of the satirical weekly “Charlie Hebdo” on January 7 and open fire, killing 12 people. Another gunman kills a policewoman the next day and takes hostages in a supermarket on January 9th and kills four before the police shoot him.