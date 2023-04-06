Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A pole dance was performed in a French church. The pastor now receives death threats.

A French church recently hosted an event that included pole dancing. The pastor faces hatred.

Munich/Strasbourg – Churches are generally more contemplative. The places of worship invite believers and those who might become believers to pray and sing together. The dialogue with God is part of it. The Christian Church, especially the Catholic Church, is repeatedly accused of this. It’s often said that you don’t keep up with the times. The customs and rules are partly outdated and no longer up to date. A French pastor went new ways – with drastic consequences for him.

As in many other churches – also in German parishes – cultural events are part of the program in France. A special event recently took place in the evangelical church in Strasbourg. The Saint-Guillaume church invited to a pole dance show. The curiosity of the parishioners was obviously great, the event was completely sold out. But the pole dance event had negative consequences.

France: Death threats against pastor from Strasbourg – after pole dancing in his church

Pastor Daniel Boessenbacher received several death threats and had to call the police. Investigators believe the anonymous threats are a direct result of the pole dance event at Boessenbacher’s church. There is “no doubt about that,” the pastor said. In total, he received two letters without a sender.

The show had been performed by a group of Baroque music and performing arts artists called Passions Croisées (Crossed Passions). The church rented this for two performances of the setting of the Marian hymn Stabat mater by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi. The performance included dancing and pole dancing.

Anonymous death threats against pastor after pole dance event in his church – “You will die”

Unbridled anger was reflected in the threatening letters: Among other things, it said that the parishioners should be “beheaded”. In one of the letters, a violent fantasy was written about the priest: “His head must be cut off because he gave the keys to our holy church to a dancing snake,” it said.

According to his own statement, the pastor also received program booklets for the show with sentences such as “You will die” or “You are going to hell” pushed under the church door. “We’re used to getting reactions, but not death threats,” said the 54-year-old, shocked. But he will not be deterred by the threats, the priest affirmed: “I think the church needs to open up to the world.”

Pole dance show in French church sold out quickly – audience “gasped”

According to the artists’ group, tickets for the events quickly sold out. Pastor Boessenbacher called the program “flirty, but soft”. At the same time, he admitted that some of the viewers “didn’t like it”.

The French Newspaper Dernieres Nouvelles d’Alsace described artist Vincent Grobelny’s portrayal as “skillful, athletic, graceful, sassy and, some would say, sexy”. Accordingly, those present in the church “gasped” during the show by the former French pole dance champion.

More pole dance shows planned in the Strasbourg church

Pole dancing is sometimes equated with erotic performances in seedy clubs. However, it has also become an athletic sport that requires a high level of fitness and dedication. There are many national and international pole dance competitions. The International Pole Sport Federation is even trying to get it recognized as an Olympic sport.

Meanwhile, two more performances are planned for late May and early June at the Saint-Guillaume church. There, pole dance is to be combined with opera. (kh/afp)