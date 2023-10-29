Home page World

Several people storm the airport in the Russian city of Makhachkala to hunt down Jewish passengers. © Screenshot/X @nexta_tv

In the Russian republic of Dagestan, Muslims are hunting Israeli refugees. The airport was then closed.

Moscow – Anti-Jewish attacks are taking place in Russia’s Muslim-dominated North Caucasus. In the city of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan, a crowd of people broke into the airport on Sunday evening (October 29) because a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there, probably carrying refugees Israel sat. Numerous people also ran onto the airfield. The airfield was temporarily closed and incoming planes were diverted to other airports, such as the agency’s state air traffic control agency Rosawiazija Tass according to announced.

Anti-Semitic attack on Israelis in Russia – airport closed

On Saturday (October 28), a crowd of angry people surrounded a hotel in the city of Khasavyurt in Dagestan because of a rumor that refugees from Israel were being housed there. The state agency Ria confirmed this incident. According to local reports, several dozen men broke into the hotel to allegedly check the passports of hotel guests. The police sealed off the hotel.

The situation is made worse by the fact that the evacuation flights are canceled due to the Israel war for Russian citizens from Tel Aviv land in, of all places, the North Caucasus, namely at the airports of Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody and Sochi. In the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Russian Muslims stand by their Palestinian brethren.

In Nalchik, tires were set on fire next to an under-construction Jewish cultural center on Sunday, the news agency said Ria reported. According to the security authorities of the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic, the building was smeared with extremist solutions. According to photos, it said “Death to the Jews.” In the republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, demonstrators called for the local Jewish population to be deported.

Jews attacked in Russia – head of the republic condemns the incidents

The head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, called on the population not to be incited by extremists who wanted to destabilize the situation. “Because of the fakes spread by our enemies, some very young people were on the verge of violating the laws,” he wrote on Telegram. The region’s Islamic clergy also made it clear: “Anti-Semitism has no place in the multi-ethnic North Caucasus.”

Because of the violence in the Middle East, President Wladimir Putin last week met with the heads of the religions represented in Russia. He called for peaceful coexistence between peoples and religions in the large country. The Kremlin also recently demanded the release of all Hamas hostages. Russian agents could be among them. (asc/dpa)