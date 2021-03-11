Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, during which they discussed the progress of bilateral relations in light of the peace treaty signed between the two countries.

Following the call, the announcement of the creation of a $ 10 billion fund aimed at investing in strategic sectors in Israel, and through this fund the UAE will invest in Israel within strategic sectors that include energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare, agricultural technology and others.

The fund will focus on development initiatives and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, and the fund will be funded by allocations from the government and private sector institutions.

The establishment of the fund comes after the signing of the historic Abrahamic agreement between the two countries, and this step aims to strengthen economic relations between two of the booming economies in the region, open the way for investments and create partnership opportunities to advance social and economic growth in the two countries and the region.

This initiative is one of the results of the peace agreement signed by the UAE and Israel with the support of the United States of America, and embodies the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, in addition to their common will to advance the region and provide a model for the benefits of peace by improving the lives of the peoples of the region.