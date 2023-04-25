In a statement, the Rapid Support Forces confirmed their readiness to cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that would enable the expatriates and missions to leave Sudan safely.

For its part, the Sudanese army said in a statement that it agreed to the armistice to ease the suffering of citizens and for humanitarian reasons, provided that the second party adheres to it.

The armistice began at midnight on the twenty-fourth of April, after Washington announced the success of intensive negotiations with the two parties to the crisis.

Blinken announces a new truce

The United States of America announced that it had reached a new truce in Sudan for a period of 72 hours, starting from midnight Monday to Tuesday.

The truce came after news of US and international efforts to launch a dialogue that might start in Riyadh within days, hoping to put an end to the crisis, whose security and humanitarian consequences are escalating locally and regionally.

A three-day ceasefire was announced in Sudan, starting Tuesday from Washington.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed, in a statement, that the agreement on the armistice took place after intense negotiations, with his country coordinating with regional and international partners and Sudanese civil forces to establish a committee to supervise the negotiation.

“We continue to engage directly with General Al-Burhan and General Hemedti to pressure them to extend and expand the ceasefire into a sustainable cessation of hostilities that prevents further violence and fulfills humanitarian obligations,” Blinken said.

He added in a statement that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces had agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire that would start at midnight on April 24 and last 72 hours.

During this time, Blinken continued, “the United States calls upon both sides to immediately and fully implement the ceasefire.”

The declared truce confirmed Washington’s determination to reach a solution in Sudan, despite the closure of its embassy there.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said: “I stress that we have temporarily suspended the work of the US embassy in Sudan, and we intend to return to work in it as soon as we can ensure that this happens safely.”

Dialogue between the parties to the conflict

In light of American efforts, sources told Sky News Arabia, it also includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the African and European Unions to launch a dialogue between the two parties to the conflict, which may begin in Riyadh within days.

Despite Washington’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Sudan, the current administration seems very interested in being part of the solution to restore some of the luster of American diplomacy that it has recently lost in the region.

Guterres: The United Nations will not leave Sudan

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed that the United Nations will not leave Sudan.

Guterres said that he had allowed the temporary transfer of some United Nations employees outside Sudan, stressing at the same time that the United Nations will not leave Sudan, and it is committed to the Sudanese people to work for a peaceful future.

Guterres warned that the conflict in Sudan would spread to the entire region, calling on the Security Council to use its maximum influence to end the violence.

Cautionary statements

He said during a Security Council debate on multilateralism that the situation in Sudan “continues to deteriorate.”

“The violence must stop. It threatens a catastrophic conflagration inside Sudan that could spread to the entire region and beyond,” he added.

He stressed that he is “in constant contact with the two parties to the conflict, and I call on them to defuse tensions and return to the negotiating table.”

“We must all do everything in our power to bring Sudan back from the brink,” he said, again calling for a ceasefire.

Rapid Support Adviser: We take control of the capital, Khartoum

On the field level, the legal advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad al-Mukhtar al-Nur, said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the Rapid Support Forces control the capital, Khartoum, including the Republican Palace and the headquarters of the army’s general command.

The legal advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad al-Mukhtar al-Nur, also revealed that no new truce had been proposed, accusing the army of violating the current truce.