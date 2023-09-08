Home page politics

Split

US President Joe Biden was not infected by his wife Jill, who was suffering from Corona, and is traveling to New Delhi on Air Force One. © Evan Vucci/AP

In New Delhi, the US President also wants to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi – about climate change, the role of the G20, the Ukraine war and its effects on poorer countries.

Washington – After a negative corona test, US President Joe Biden left for the G20 summit in India. The President’s plane took off yesterday evening (local time) at Joint Base Andrews military airport, not far from the US capital Washington, as reported by accompanying journalists.

According to the White House, the 80-year-old had tested negative for the corona virus for the fourth day in a row after his wife Jill Biden (72) was found to be infected on Monday.

Biden plans to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ahead of the weekend’s summit in New Delhi. The meeting is likely to focus primarily on climate change, the role of the G20, the Ukraine war and its effects on poorer countries. On Saturday, the heads of state and government of leading economic powers will meet for the two-day G20 summit. Biden then planned a stop in Vietnam.

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive for the corona virus on Thursday and therefore had to cancel his participation in the G20 summit. dpa