ofFelix Durach shut down

A few days after the unsuccessful protest at the German European Championship kick-off in Munich, Greenpeace reacted to the criticism and took the first steps.

Munich – What was planned as a harmless protest for more environmental protection, almost ended in a catastrophe in front of an audience of millions. A 38-year-old motorized paraglider got caught in a camera rope during a planned protest by the environmental protection organization Greenpeace over the Allianz Arena, where the German national team was playing their European Championship opening game against France, and had to make an emergency landing on the lawn of the Munich stadium. Two people were slightly injured.

Greenpeace: Environmental protection organization draws first conclusions after unsuccessful protest

After Greenpeace was increasingly criticized in the aftermath of the action, the environmental protection organization reacted on Friday and drew the first conclusions from the unsuccessful protest. “The most ostensible consequence and the most current consequence is that we have said to each other and discussed with the activists that we will no longer fly over crowds,” Greenpeace division manager Dietmar Kress told the Bavarian Broadcasting.

The environmental protection organization is also responding to criticism from Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. The CSU politician had again sharply criticized the protest action on Friday during a conference of interior ministers. “That was a totally idiotic action that cannot be excused by anything,” said the 71-year-old. Greenpeace is now obliged to “say clearly that such or similar actions will no longer take place in the future,” demanded Seehofer. “We passed a catastrophe by a hair’s breadth.”

Greenpeace: Protest at the start of the European Championship – police probably informed too late

Like the Munich police towards the Bavarian Broadcasting stated on Friday that a man is said to have announced the protest to a task force on site shortly before kick-off. Before the officers could pass on the information via radio, however, the pilot is said to have landed on the field.

The two men who were injured in the emergency landing have now been able to leave the hospital. As Greenpeace announced on Twitter, the organization is trying to contact the injured in order to offer a personal apology. The news that the two men were able to leave the hospital were “relieved”. (fd)

List of rubric lists: © Christian Charisius / dpa