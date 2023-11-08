Experts who spoke to the “Sky News Arabia” website believe that the war in Gaza seems, until now, to be long-term and it is not possible to determine which side will be victorious, but it can be said that both sides have achieved gains and losses as well, while the bleeding of civilians continues indefinitely, and the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are facing a war. Relentless.

Patrick Clawson, director of research at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, believes that Hamas is still present inside the tunnels, and will perhaps exploit the debris inside the Strip to provide hideouts and safe havens for its members, which makes the Israeli army’s mission to achieve its previously announced goals of destroying Hamas’ infrastructure or eliminating the movement. It’s difficult.

According to Clawson, the war will take a long time because the Israeli government “will not accept anything less than the complete elimination of Hamas’ infrastructure, and the problem is that it will need a lot of time to achieve this, and it will suffer heavy civilian losses.”

What did the intense Israeli bombing of Gaza achieve?

Palestinian political science professor Azzam Shaath believes that, “a month after the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the declared goals of the political and military levels in Israel have not been achieved.”

Shaath adds, “What Israel achieved most in its aggression was targeting thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, targeting civilian facilities and objects protected under the rules of international humanitarian law, and implementing a policy of genocide and forced displacement from Gaza City and its north to the south of the Gaza Strip for more than one and a half million people.”

Failure of the Israeli four-way response plan

According to Shaath, the “Israeli war government” set four goals for its aggression against the Gaza Strip against the backdrop of Hamas’ attack on and storming the areas surrounding Gaza on October 7, which are:

Eliminating Hamas.

Eliminating the infrastructure of the Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza.

Ending Hamas’ rule and control over the Gaza Strip.

The release of Israeli prisoners detained in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the larger goal known as the plan to “displace the population of Gaza south towards the Egyptian Sinai,” with its implications for ending the Palestinian issue.

The Palestinian expert says: “The evidence is that Israel is still facing challenges to achieve its goals on the ground. Although it has been able to target some Hamas leaders since the launch of its military attacks in the Gaza Strip, it is still facing attacks in the areas where it penetrated by land in the north and east of the Gaza Strip as part of its ground attack.” Limited, with the continued launching of rocket shells towards the occupied territories from the Gaza Strip, and this is explained by the increase and increase in Israeli raids by warplanes, which destroyed entire cities and residential neighborhoods in the Strip.

In return, Egyptian diplomacy was able to put an end to the plan to exodus Palestinians to Sinai, according to the spokesman.

Shaath believes that “Israel’s failure to achieve the goals of its military operation and its aggression in Gaza was a direct reason for the division of Israeli public opinion into two positions: one demanding the intensification of Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the opinion that it is necessary to resort to the option of negotiating with Hamas to release the Israeli prisoners held in the Gaza Strip.” “.

Profit and loss accounts

The Egyptian writer and researcher specializing in Palestinian affairs, Ahmed Gomaa, believes that there is no winning party in this war that could ignite the region and lead to a brutal war that will come to nothing, in areas that suffer greatly as a result of the wars, conflicts and armed conflicts that have exhausted the countries of the Middle East.

Jumaa refutes the profit and loss gains for both parties as follows:

Hamas gains

Killing the largest possible number of Israelis, as the death toll exceeded 1,600 people and more than 7,000 others were injured.

More than 250 prisoners and foreign nationals were detained, and Hamas believes that this is the most important card in the equation of the current military conflict.

Presenting itself as a Palestinian political and military party that cannot be bypassed at any stage of the solution to the Palestinian issue.

Obtaining support from some Arab and Islamic peoples, who saw what Hamas did as a natural result of the political impasse.

Israel’s losses

Israel suffered a major defeat last October 7 after promoting the idea that it was the strongest army in the region. Therefore, the crushing military and political defeat took years to recover from, in addition to the internal Israeli confusion evident in the differences between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as Benny Gantz. Member of the war government formed by Netanyahu.

An intelligence and security failure of all Israeli institutions, which presented themselves as extraordinary institutions and proved unable to anticipate a Hamas attack.

Israel is suffering huge economic losses with the disruption of all aspects of life, especially the tourism sector and a large number of partners and factories.

A setback for Israeli weapons in the arms market, especially the Iron Dome system that was widely promoted.

The death toll, which reached 1,600 between soldiers and settlers, and about 7,000 injured, is a very large number in Israel and a major setback, and Israel will need a long time to deal with its repercussions.

Hamas losses