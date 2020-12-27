Tina Dabi’s special identity about work Let me tell you that Tina Dabi has been in a lot of discussion about her work since topping UPSC. As a trainee IAS, he was posted to the post of Kishangarh SDM. Since then there was discussion about his working style.

His work in Bhilwara was also appreciated during the Corona period Shortly after the wedding, she got her first posting as a challenge. Tina got the responsibility of the post of SDM in Bhilwara. In the midst of the Corona crisis, Tina Dabi handled this huge responsibility. Tina Dabi also made headlines as the female face of the Bhilwara model, discussed across the country.

Bhilwara model received praise and honor Let me tell you that in Bhilwara, he was also honored by the state government for solving the problems of the local people and for the best work. Since 2018, SDM in Bhilwara has been talking about freshness during Tina’s fight with Corona. Large-scale screening, strict monitoring of quarantine and isolation played a major role in urban and rural areas. According to the information, administrative officials overcame the situation through daily meetings, feedback and planning. During this time, he also provided ration to house in lockdown while doing 24 hours duty.

Most discussed on social media! Tina Dabi has been in the news for quite a few years on social media. He has been discussing about topping UPAC, getting married, then divorce and his actions as Bhilwara SDM. From Twitter to Facebook and Instagram, although their activity (posts) is not much, but the number of people who follow them on all social media platforms is in the millions.

Congratulations on social media with joining Jaipur Let us tell you that after working as Chief Executive Officer in Zilla Parishad in Sriganganagar, Tina Dabi has been on social media since her appointment as Joint Secretary in Finance (Tax) Department in Jaipur. Now his tenure in Jaipur has been over a month.

She keeps herself connected on social media Let me tell you that though Tina Dabi does not do regular posts. But in order to stay connected with people, it shares the things from personal life to professional life on social media. Tina Dabi has shared on social media about her decision to marry and read books to increase positivity after divorce. Now he has shared a cute video of his working schedule on Instagram and shared it.

Rajasthan cadre’s IAS and UPSC (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2015 (Civil Services Examination, 2015) topper IAS officer Tina Dabi (IAS Tina Dabi) after her divorce application, now in the Finance (Tax) Department of Rajasthan Government The Joint Secretary has joined the new. Take up the position in Jaipur, they have now completed about a month. He took charge on 26 November. Let us tell you that Tina Dabi was also in the headlines for her posting after she recently applied for divorce from husband Aamir Attahar. Now more than a month has passed for their new joining. After this, he has tried to explain the schedule of his work in Rajasthan Secretariat by making a video of himself to his followers on Instagram. In this post, Tina Dabi wrote that ‘Today’s work, file, paper, notes, book and planner’.