Hit by a car in Pinerolo on April 19, last Friday Bruna Biz passed away forever: her organs will be donated

Unfortunately, the story of ended up with the most tragic of epilogues Bruna Biz. The woman, an 80-year-old originally from and residing in Pinerolo, in the province of Turin, was run over on April 19 while crossing the pedestrian crossing. The old woman tried to fight with all her strength, but last Friday she gave up forever. Her family has made a noble choice.

Mrs. Bruna is only the last name in the very long list of all road victims in Italy. The data, already very worrying in recent years, in 2023 have not shown signs of decreasing.

His, by the way, was one very tragic endsince it came more than a month after the accident in which she was involved and after so much pain.

The key episode of the story occurred on April 19th Pinerolo, a Piedmontese municipality in the province of Turin. The 80-year-old was on foot and was crossing Corso Torino, using the appropriate pedestrian crossings.

Just as he was in the middle of the roadway, a car drove by at high speed and killed him fully overwhelmedthrowing it on the asphalt, several meters away.

Miraculously the lady was able to to survivebut his conditions they seemed right away dramatic. The doctors, alerted by witnesses and promptly rushed to the scene, first stabilized her as best they could and then rushed her to the Agnelli hospital in Pinerolo.

Mrs. Bruna Biz didn’t make it

The doctors have tried for weeks to treat Mrs. Bruna Biz as best as possible, but her clinical conditions have not improved, on the contrary, they have get worse as the days go by.

Last Friday, finally, every hope that a miracle could materialize, yes turned off and with her also the old woman.

In great grief, the lady’s family has agreed to organ harvesting and donation. Decision that will allow other sick people to have a hope of life.

