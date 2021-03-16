Prince Philip of England left the London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday, and where he was treated for an infection and went through a heart surgery.

Felipe, 99, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since February 16, when he was admitted to the Edward VII Hospital in London due to an infection.

Later he was transferred to a hospital specializing in heart problems, San Bartolomé, where he spent a short stay before returning to the Rey Eduardo VII Hospital.

Prince Felipe got into a car at the exit of the clinic where he was hospitalized. Photo: EFE

The photographers waiting at the door of the private center took pictures of his exit in the back of a black car. Buckingham Palace had not yet commented on the matter.

Felipe’s illness was believed to be unrelated to the coronavirus. Both Felipe and Isabel were vaccinated against COVID-19 in January and decided to go public to urge others to get vaccinated as well.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and does not usually make public appearances. Before his hospitalization, he was kept in isolation with the queen at Windsor Castle, west London.

His illness coincided with a shock in the royal family due to an interview with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry.

The Discord Interview

In the revealing conversation, Meghan, who is biracial, said that the royal house did not help her when she had suicidal thoughts, and that an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” about the baby’s skin color when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

The interview, conducted by Oprah Winfrey, caused divisions around the world. While many said the allegations demonstrate the need to make changes in a royal family that has not kept pace with movements like #MeToo and #Black Lives Matter, others criticized Harry and Meghan for publishing their statements when Prince Philip he was hospitalized.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in the British crown, married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. It has four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Source: AP