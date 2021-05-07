After a new meeting with the Government, the AMBA bus companies announced that they lifted the strike that was going to begin this Friday at 9 p.m. and confirmed that there will be night services.

“The representatives of the business chambers that bring together all the AMBA bus lines held a virtual meeting with the Undersecretary of Transportation of the Nation, Marcos Farina, in which at his request, the entities agreed to make the maximum effort to sustain night services for the next few days“, reported the entrepreneurs through a statement.

The Government had warned that it would sanction bus companies that they stop from this Friday from 21 to 6 in the morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) for claims of subsidies.

“Before versions of suspension of bus services for tomorrow (Friday) it is necessary to clarify that companies will be sanctioned that they do not comply by maintaining the maximum frequency and guaranteeing the established covid protocols, “said the Undersecretary of Automotive Transport, Marcos César Farina.

In a document that was released just five hours before the start of the force measure, the businessmen indicated that “next week there will be meetings within the scope of the Ministry of Transportation to analyze and define the update of costs and income of the sector “.

They also pointed out that Farina “informed that in the next few days it will be deposited, it will be deposited to the companies amounts owed corresponding to the year 2020“.

“The precarious situation of the AMBA companies was evidenced today in which several bus lines were stopped due to the impossibility of companies to pay full wages to their workers,” says the text of the business chambers.

And he closes: “In this sense, the business chambers stated that it is extremely complex to maintain the normal operation of services, taking into account the rate freeze for more than two years and the delay in recognizing the impact of inflation on costs. for more than eight months. “

For a few weeks, different protests by the workers of buses and trains of the AMBA were noted in different parts of the Buenos Aires suburbs. The main claims of drivers and drivers are salary improvements and inclusion as essential personnel in the vaccination plan.

Faced with the claims and conflicts, the chambers of automotive transport companies announced that they would enter a “instance of alert” because they cannot “cover the costs” of staff salaries.

Luciano Fusaro, vice president of the Association of Automotive Transport Entrepreneurs (AAETA), had indicated in the last hours to Clarion that the sector “is with a deficit of 50%“, between operating costs and what it receives from subsidies”, and questioned that “they have been frozen rates for more than two years and the subsidies were adjusted for the last time in August of last year.”