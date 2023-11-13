“It looks like a war zone here after that blow, which made me completely lose my bed,” says one of the neighbors of the house where a very heavy explosive went off this weekend. The damage is so extensive that the house in Magnoliastraat in Dordrecht is on the verge of collapse. The housing association tries to calm the neighborhood with a letter, but the concerns have far from disappeared. “My daughter doesn’t sleep anymore.”

#major #explosion #neighbors #shaking #Glass #ended #street