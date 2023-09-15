After years of preparation, the much-discussed cannabis experiment will really start on December 15. The trial in which legal growers will supply weed to coffee shops has already been postponed several times and starts small, with two cities.

This concerns the start-up phase, write the outgoing ministers Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice, VVD) and Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) in a letter to the House of Representatives. The experiment, which was announced in 2017, has been delayed time and time again in recent years. The trial was intended to start in 2021, but the start date was postponed several times.

Currently, coffee shops are allowed to sell weed, but not to purchase it. The trial examines how the supply of cannabis can also be regulated, so that the supply is no longer ‘illegal’ and quality and cultivation can be monitored.

More cities

Tilburg and Breda are starting, after which more municipalities should follow. "But we are starting with two," Minister Kuipers said on Friday after the cabinet meeting. "Everything was aimed at starting much earlier, but it has to be done carefully. We are going to ten and soon eleven cities, but we are starting with two. "

In the beginning, coffee shops will be allowed to sell tolerated cannabis in addition to legally grown cannabis. Over time, they will only be allowed to sell legally grown hemp. The other municipalities participating in the experiment are Arnhem, Almere, Groningen, Heerlen, Voorne aan Zee, Maastricht, Nijmegen and Zaanstad.

Due to the uncertain planning of the growers, it is not certain when the other cities will join in, but according to the ministers this would not be until the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest.

Controls

Kuipers previously called the implementation of the test 'extremely complicated'. There was hassle with arranging locations, permits and opening bank accounts. Furthermore, there must be enough variety in the cannabis supplied. Moreover, the coffee shop owners want to be sure of sufficient continuity. "Rightly," says Kuipers, "not just a few plants and harvest them once and then it's done."

According to Kuipers, the NVWA (the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority) can check cannabis for ‘pollution with pesticides or other matters’ when it is supplied legally. Can the experiment still fail if the weed turns out not to be good? “I don’t assume that. But it may not happen soon.”