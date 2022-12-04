Drama in the province of Verona, due to a serious road accident, a 6-year-old girl died after 7 days of agony

An agony that lasted seven long days, is the one who lived one 6 year old girl, who unfortunately was involved in a serious accident together with her mother. Her conditions appeared very serious right away and her doctors, since her arrival at the hospital, have tried to do everything possible.

In the end, however, on Thursday 1 December, they had no choice but to give up. They could only ascertain its heartbreaking death.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 15, of last Thursday 24 November. Precisely along the provincial road 246 which leads from the municipality of Trissino to that of Montecchio Maggiore, in the province of Verona.

The mother and daughter were most likely on their way to their home. So far it hadn’t happened nothing unusual.

When suddenly, the young mother driving, he lost control of his vehicle. After going off the road, she collided with a plane tree which was on the side of the road.

The woman’s condition never appeared serious. She sustained minor bruises. The little one however, was thrown out of her seat and unfortunately his situation appeared critical right from the start.

The death of the 6-year-old girl involved in the accident

Doctors rushed her to the hospital of Verona Borgo Trento and from the moment of his hospitalization, they have tried to do everything possible for save her life.

However, on the evening of Thursday 1 December, 7 days after the accident in which she was involved, she exhaled her last breath. The doctors couldn’t help but ascertain hers death.

The dynamics of the clash and also all the investigations of the case are entrusted to the police. Meanwhile, the whole community is holding on to the family, given the great and heartbreaking loss they have suffered.