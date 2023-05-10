













After a long wait, Uzaki chan finally returns

The chapter number 94 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! will return on May 19 via KADOKAWA’s DraDra Sharp website.

Author Take was on a hiatus for almost four months. Through his social networks, he explained that he was too exhausted and that this had taken its toll on various ailments. Because of this, he would be forced to stop serialization for an indefinite period of time, at which point, the chapter to be released Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! it was number 94.

Here is what the author wrote Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!:

“I really wanted to finish the next chapter 94 as soon as possible so they could read it, but I hit exhaustion first. I’ve been trying to fool myself, but it’s gotten a bit overwhelming and various places on my body have been breaking down since last year, so I’ll do a full physical and mental maintenance once I finish working on volume 10. After that, let’s aim for chapter 100.”

the mangaka of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! He has every disposition to return spare. At this time, at least the return of chapter 94 was announced. However, it is not yet in perfect health, because what could be setbacks.

whatWhere can I watch Uzaki chan Wants to Hang Out!?

Crunchyroll has both seasons of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

The first consists of twelve episodes, while the second has thirteen.

Remember that it is a romance and comedy anime series with ecchi touches.

