“It took more than 30 years for BMW to first build a Touring version of the M3,” AC Schnitzer opens their announcement that they will tackle the M3 Touring. We deduce that the tuner has been waiting with itchy hands for years for a backpack version of the M3. Now that moment has finally arrived, and AC Schnitzer is certainly not holding back.

The tuner offers two different upgrades for the engine package. With the first, the power and torque of the 3.0-liter six-in-line go from 510 hp and 650 Nm to 590 hp and 750 Nm. If that’s not enough, choose step two. In addition, the power grows to 610 hp and the torque to 750 Nm. Your kids will probably like the backseat the most.

AC Schnitzer also tackles the appearance of the BMW M3 Touring

With that second package, your M3 also gets an RSV exhaust with four carbon fiber tips. You can also choose this exhaust as a separate option. In addition, AC Schnitzer can move the front axle of your M3 Touring 20 to 25 millimeters closer to the ground. They can also equip the station wagon with 20-inch alloy wheels, a splitter, side skirts, a roof spoiler and of course some AC Schnitzer stickers.

AC Schnitzer does not disclose what exactly you pay for the tuning package for the M3 Touring. The Touring itself costs a minimum of 144,101 euros in the Netherlands. All in all, the package makes the station wagon a lot (you) tastier. Please consider it.