A tremendous mourning that of Roberto Vecchio for the death of his son: but who was Arrigo: work, illness and brothers

Yesterday morning, the tragic announcement of the death of his third child was published on the social profiles of Roberto Vecchioni, a well-known singer-songwriter and writer. Arrigo Vecchioni. The young man was only 36 years old and, as can be seen from his father’s post himself, he passed away after struggling with an illness.

Roberto Vecchioni’s name is one of the best known in the world of Italian music. Singer, author, writer, poet. In short, he is one of the most caliber artists in the country.

Yesterday morning his life was upset and he took care of announcing it himself, publishing a photo of his son Arrigo, the third son, and announcing his death, arrived at the age of only 36 years.

The photo shows Arrigo smiling, by the sea, when the illness it still didn’t bother him. In the caption Vecchioni wrote a few words, heartfelt and filled with a pain that obviously cannot be explained:

After much, much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence.

Who was Arrigo Vecchioni

Arrigo Vecchioni was the third of 4 children by Robert. She had an older sister, Franceswho had only his father in common with him and the other two, having been born from the singer-songwriter’s first marriage to his ex-wife Irene Brozzi.

Subsequently Roberto met and remarried the journalist Daria Colombo and with her he had three other children: CarolineArrigo and the last one, Edward.

Arrigo was a author and in the past he wrote a book entitled “Il Paradiso Dei Geni”.

Children have always represented the center of life for Vecchioni. So much so that he dedicated a whole albumentitled “Songs for children”.

He always defined them as one splendid team and very united, to whom she tried to teach the game and the dream.

Edoardo, the last son of Roberto Vecchioni and younger brother of Arrigo, is affected by Multiple sclerosis and wrote a book about his illness called ‘Sclero: the game of emperors‘. His dad dedicated one to him song entitled “Le Rose Blu”, contained in the aforementioned album.