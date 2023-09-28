Emmanuel Macron announced his support for recognizing the historical, linguistic and cultural peculiarities of Corsican society within a special article in the French Constitution.

He particularly expressed his hope that “the Corsican language will be better taught and placed at the heart of the life of every Corsican,” referring to the creation of a “public education service in favor of bilingualism.”

He also called on the President to be bold in building “the autonomy of Corsica in the Republic”, and “a completely Corsican reference, a Corsican reference in the Republic.”

He stressed: “This autonomy must be a means of building the future together without disengaging from the state. It will not be autonomy against the state, nor self-rule without the state.”

Last July, the Corsican Assembly took a decisive step by adopting, by an overwhelming majority, a deliberation outlining the parameters of desired autonomy, including recognition of the Corsican people, participation in the official language or resident status, all of which are strong signs of Corsican nationalism that transcends the historical red lines of the French executive. .

Macron clearly did not address these proposals in his speech, but he promised progress on bilingualism or the land issue, which is a very important issue on the island.

He gave Corsica’s elected officials six months to reach an “agreement” with the government that would lead to a “constitutional text” allowing the island’s status to be amended, which would then be presented to Paris, stressing that “there is no red line, there is the ideal of the Republic to build this agreement.”

What will Corsica gain?

Benjamin Morell, a specialist in constitutional laws and lecturer in public law in Paris, believes in his statement to Sky News Arabia that the idea of ​​autonomy proposed by Macron in his speech “is similar to the case of New Caledonia, except that it is theoretically considered a French colony. But what is interesting about the new proposal is that It will allow Corsica to become a legislative power and have its own laws within the French Republic, while the unity of France means unity of law.”

Morell explained, “Currently, the French Parliament is the only one that votes on laws, but the proposed autonomy project, if it becomes a reality, will allow the Corsican Assembly to pass and legislate its own laws, which means that French law and Corsican law will not become the same thing.”

He continued, saying: “With this advanced form of decentralization, Corsica will benefit from more powers while remaining within the Republic, and the state will still retain its sovereign powers in areas such as justice, armies, currency, and maintaining order. Economic policies and areas related to health, for example, can be managed directly by Corsican Association.

For this new attempt at constitutional reform to see the light, the president must succeed in obtaining a majority vote in the National Assembly and overcome the obstacle of the Senate, where the right holds the majority and will benefit from a veto, followed by ratification by referendum or a meeting of three-fifths of Parliament in Congress at Versailles.

Morell rules out Macron receiving support because, according to him, he “sided with the most extreme wing of the Corsican independenceists, and his position crossed all the red lines on the right and left, as most of the demands on the island were directed towards obtaining the right to adapt legislative laws to local peculiarities only.”

This presidential speech comes after years of difficult dialogue with the political forces on the island, whose executive authority has been headed since 2015 by moderate nationalist Gilles Simeone.