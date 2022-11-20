After a disappointing end to the season and a holiday, Tallon Greek track is looking forward to the Davis Cup Finals. In Málaga, the number 2 in the Netherlands hopes to be able to peak again, as his coach Raemon Sluiter was able to do so well in the past.

In recent years, Greece has been able to let go a little more during his holiday, but this time he was given 'homework' prior to his trip to Thailand. After all, the Davis Cup Finals were just around the corner, a perhaps somewhat unexpected climax of the season. For the Greek track, the final battle of the country tournament is the prelude to the new year. "The holiday was a priority and it was already planned. The tennis calendar is just annoying. But after a few tough months it was necessary, because now we are fresh in our heads again. That's the biggest gain. The tennis part will come naturally. What did I do on vacation? We spent a lot of time at the pool and on the beach, rode a scooter and, above all, had a good meal," said Grecope (26), who went on a bike ride in Bangkok with teammate Matwé Middelkoop.

Davis Cup Finals

In Thailand, however, the Davis Cup final was always in the back of their minds. ,,I had a contract with my physical trainer every day and I continued to train physically, including in the gyms of the hotels. Every now and then I went for a run on the beach, because if you don’t do anything for two weeks, it won’t be a party after that.”

The Greek track has hardly won any matches in recent weeks and has dropped considerably in the world rankings. He is currently the world number 96 and has only just been admitted to the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of 2023. Between a series of defeats, the Greek track did rebound in the group stage of the Davis Cup. ,,I played well all year in the Davis Cup, also in Glasgow. The Davis Cup Finals is therefore in very big letters in my agenda", says Grepe.

“I like playing for a team and I think that brings out the best in me. Playing for a team and a country is a unique feeling. You almost never do that and it is reserved for few people. We also hope to be able to create something beautiful in Málaga.”

In Glasgow, the Greek track regularly contacted the Dutch fans, who say they let him play better. ,,It is better to have ten singing fans in orange than a hundred spectators. In Glasgow there was a big noisy group and we also encountered them in the nightlife. Then I said: whatever happens, they must also come to Málaga. I think that’s all settled.”

The Davis Cup Finals will start on Tuesday.