The Rotterdam police arrested eleven Feyenoord hooligans on Friday morning. The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation into the hard core, which has been running for a year and a half. More arrests are not ruled out.

The arrests took place just before the fraught Feyenoord-Ajax match, which the suspects will almost certainly miss. They are suspected of threats, discrimination, insult, vandalism and arson. These are men between the ages of 20 and 36. They come from Rotterdam, Gouda, Uden and Nijmegen, among others.

Most were involved in the shocking banners displayed around the Conference League final in Tirana, according to police. Mayor Aboutaleb, among others, was then threatened with death.

The canvases with the shocking texts shown in Tirana. On the second canvas from the left are two names of people who have recently died (with a ‘check mark’ after their name), and the name of Aboutaleb below that. Another canvas reads ‘Vergas Paul van Dorst’. © private image



Three others are said to be behind the daubing of the house of Rotterdam alderman Robert Simons. His house was completely plastered with insulting texts last summer, presumably because as a council member he had made strong statements about previous misconduct by Feyenoord hooligans.

Arson in gym

A 29-year-old man from Rijswijk is seen as the leader of the group. He too is stuck. He is said to be the initiator of the banners in Tirana, but also of the arson attack in the gym of Paul van Dorst, chairman of the LGBTI supporters association Roze Kameraden.



Quote

We have touched the core of the RJK with this Involved detective about the investigation into Feyenoord hooligans

In all three cases the name ‘RJK’ was used, a term for a radical group of young Feyenoord hooligans. “We have got to the core of the RJK with this,” says one of the detectives involved, who cannot be named for security reasons. He calls the 29-year-old ‘leader’ of the group ‘the one who put everything on the map as RJK’.

According to the police, this is a man with a high education and a good career. ,,Someone you wouldn’t expect in this group. He was the initiator of several actions.”

Approach

The arrests are the result of a coordinated approach that the Rotterdam police set up eighteen months ago. A permanent group of detectives has picked up all information about crimes committed by Feyenoord hooligans and gathered a large amount of information in a year and a half.

In the past year and a half, 45 arrests have already been made there, often for minor offenses, usually in silence. But they always provided new information about how the radical hard core of Feyenoord works. “We firmly believe that this is the way to tackle this problem,” says the team leader. ,,Otherwise you keep picking up ad hoc cases. Now we have dug deep into it, with these arrests as a result.”