Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

The education sector in the Emirates in general, and in Ras al-Khaimah in particular, lost one of its founders and one of the pillars of the first generation of Emirati cranes breeders, who were raised and brought up by several generations, “Muhammad Ali Muhammad Abu Laila Al Ali” who passed away yesterday, after he He presented a rich history of achievements in the education sector, and contributed to the progress of the educational process, which was distinguished from others by his balance and his high ability to lead and firm in various matters, so he had his clear imprints in every field and every aspect, a man of the beautiful time in the field of education, he lost He had the features of wit and intelligence since his early youth, to be the focus of confidence and interest from the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi, may God have mercy on him, at the time, specifically in the sixties of the last century, so he assigned him several tasks and jobs before and after the establishment of the Union.

Muhammad Ali Muhammad Abu Laila Al Ali was born in Fereej Al Ali in the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in the year 1948, and began to enroll in school seats in the forties of the last century in a popular house that was converted into a place to study “a school”, whose educational director at the time was Mahmoud al-Jaafrawi, a Palestinian. », Abu Layla finished high school in the academic year 1972 – 1973 and worked after graduating before the union was established, as a treasurer of accounts in the General Accounts Department in Ras Al Khaimah, commissioned by the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr, may God have mercy on him, in the morning period and an official in the public library in The evening shift, and he was also responsible for the Palestine Support Committee, in collecting fees for the Fund of Organizations Supporting the Palestinian Cause.

In the seventies of the last century, he joined the Faculty of Arts, Department of Sociology, at Ain Shams University, Egypt, in which he graduated in the academic year 1976/1977, and then obtained a higher diploma in the field of “Law and Jurisprudence”, only to return two years later to his inclusion in the Ministry of Housing, which he moved At that time, the Minister of Housing was appointed as Minister of the Ministry of Education, to be appointed directly as Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone on the tenth of July 1980, and he remained in that position for twenty years until his retirement in May 2000, so that the late Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi would honor him after he issued a decree By naming him responsible for his highness’s office in Khuzam Palace, in appreciation of his constant efforts to deliver education to all districts and regions of Ras Al Khaimah, including the remote and mountainous areas, he directed at that time to rent a number of popular homes and turn them into regular schools in which large numbers of people of the country studied.

The late Abu Laila always recommended that teaching is a suffering profession because it is trustworthy, and it has negative repercussions on student reality if not performed correctly, and thus negatively affects the field reality. Therefore, during his reign, he created a series of links between him and the educational institution, and he found that There are interconnected episodes of love and moderation, as well as firmness and intensity.

In turn, Sumaya Hareb al-Suwaidi, a member of the National Council, expressed her deep sadness and regret at the loss of one of the pillars of the first education in the country, saying: “A person is unable to describe this great educator who has great contributions and efforts that cannot be counted, a first-class and educator who is distinguished by his humanity and fragrant morals. He has charitable memories for everyone who knows him, whether he is a resident or the people of the emirate, and he used to contain every teacher and support him, and he strives to solve his problem, whether inside or outside the school, ”indicating that Abu Layla was a compassionate father for everyone, and he had many humanitarian attitudes. It facilitates all the difficulties for them as teachers or administrators, a man of the beautiful time, confirming that all the education services that were provided in Ras Al Khaimah had a hand in them on the ground, noting that the news of his death saddened everyone, especially those working in the educational field.