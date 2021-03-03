A.On Wednesday morning at 8:30 am the time had come. At a conference call with his colleagues from the federal states, Thomas Haldenwang, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), announced that the whole AfD was classified by his authority as a suspected case of extremist tendencies. This means that the largest opposition party in the Bundestag can be observed from now on.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is not allowed to just talk about it. The authority announced on Wednesday: “With a view to the ongoing proceedings and out of respect for the court, the BfV does not speak publicly on this matter.” But the information quickly got outside.

As expected, the AfD reacted indignantly on Wednesday morning. The decision was “scandalous and neither legally nor constitutionally tenable,” said co-party chairman Tino Chrupalla. It is “an interference in the free competition of democratic parties with state resources”. The party is undisputed that the move was politically motivated.

Weidel announces legal action

The AfD should be “damaged in the super election year”, said the Berlin AfD parliamentary group leader Georg Pazderski. He called for “an immediate end to the instrumentalisation of the protection of the constitution by the old parties”, even before the federal election. Alice Weidel, deputy party leader and parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, announced that the party would take legal action against the classification. “I am sure that such a classification of the AfD will not stand before the Federal Constitutional Court.”



The AfD parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Alice Weidel, in February 2021.

Approval came from among other parties. The FDP internal politician Benjamin Strasser said, for example, that the majority of the AfD act “at every opportunity against our democratic institutions and make them contemptible”. The right-wing extremists have long since taken over the party. Therefore, the classification is not surprising.

Central Council of Jews in Germany welcomes the move

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume expressed himself in a similar way. The classification is “absolutely correct” because the right-wing extremists in the AfD would set the tone. Josef Schuster, the chairman of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said that the AfD was using destructive policies to undermine democratic structures and discredit democracy among the citizens. “The state must not stand idly by and watch this go on. Therefore, the protection of the constitution has taken the right and necessary step, ”said Schuster.

However, the decision by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution did not come as a surprise. Because already in January Haldenwang wanted to announce that he classified the far right party as a suspected case. But the AfD prevented this after the media had reported about it, initially with legal action. But Haldenwang did not want to wait too long. Because in an election year, the requirement of moderation and restraint applies to the federal government and thus indirectly also to a federal agency for the protection of the constitution. This is what the Federal Constitutional Court decided. A classification that would have been even closer to the federal election in September would be legally shaky. Karlsruhe had warned that this should apply five months before the election. The decision had to be made in March or April at the latest.