And the British “Sky News” network reported, Thursday, that Markle will receive compensation of only £ as a result of the damage he sustained, following the lawsuit she filed against the newspaper, “Mail on Sindh”.

The Duchess of Sussex had filed a lawsuit against the newspaper, accusing her of misusing private information and invading her privacy, after she published parts of a letter she addressed to her father.

The amount was specified in court documents, which confirmed that the newspaper and its website acknowledged that they had lost the case and would therefore not be referred to the Supreme Court.

But Meghan Markle, who left royal duties with her husband, due to family disputes about a year ago, will receive a “significant” sum from the newspaper.

This “significant” amount, which was not disclosed, relates to another case of “copyright infringement”.

The judges said another newspaper, The Associated, must pay for another case, which is £300.

The case revolves around the newspaper’s publication of 5 articles in which parts of Meghan Markle’s letter to her father were republished 4 years ago.

Megan filed a lawsuit against the newspaper, and the latter lost it last December, and tried to appeal, but the competent court refused.

“These contents were personal and private and not matters of legitimate public interest,” the court said.