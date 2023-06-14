“Surely and truly we say, not guilty.” In his first court appearance in Miami Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump’s lawyers pleaded his innocence in the state secrets case. His personal assistant was also brought before him; his lawyer asked for a delay before pleading guilty or not guilty.

Trump is suspected of 37 violations of the law. According to the indictment, he unlawfully possessed state secrets, and also shared them with others, knowing that they were secret. Furthermore, he would have deliberately tried to hide the documents from the judiciary after he was summoned to hand them over to the National Archives.

On Tuesday, the suspect drove from his golf resort in Doral to the court, about twenty kilometers. The journey was broadcast live on all American channels, which saw another historic moment in the second criminal complaint against the former president. Several hundred supporters had gathered in front of the courthouse.

In the evening he addressed supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. In half an hour, Trump spoke about “my own documents”, about other administrators who had also possessed state documents, about the special prosecutor who is prosecuting him. “I have done everything as it should be, and yet they have charged me.” He also accused President Biden of corruption.