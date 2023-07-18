The Danish cyclist offered a great display during the 22.4 kilometer route, which included the individual time trial, to cross the finish line with a time of 32 minutes 36 seconds and two tenths: one minute and 38 seconds faster than the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who finished second on the stage. The result allowed Vingegaard to widen his lead in the general classification, as the French race enters its final laps.

Despite the fact that there are five stages left in the Tour de France, the result achieved by Jonas Vingegaard in the individual time trial on day 16 could be definitive to give him his second consecutive Tour title.

The 26-year-old Dane put on a display of technique throughout the course to set the fastest time: 32’36”02, one minute 38 seconds faster than Team UAE rider Tadej Pogačar. A difference that added to the 10 seconds that he had in the previous phase of stage 16, gives him a 1’48” difference in the general classification.

From his departure, around 5:00 p.m. local time, Vingegaard made it clear that, barring an error, he was going to keep the stage. The Dane, who had already anticipated that he knew the route, showed good work on the bike and, unlike his main rival, did not change it, so he kept up and increased his pace at all times.

“I felt really good, it’s my best time trial ever! I’m proud of myself. I didn’t expect to be so good today,” he said. vingegaard at the end of the route.

Since the start of the 2023 Tour de France, on July 1, eyes have been on this stage because it meant a direct confrontation between the cyclists, especially the leaders of the competition, without the support of the rest of the team members.

Likewise, the rivalry shown by Vingegaard and Pogacar in the previous stages made the stage gain more attention since it could be decisive for the rest of the remaining days of the Tour.

Stage 16, an individual time trial, was the only one of its kind in this edition of the competition. This completed a 22.4-kilometer journey between the towns of Passy and Combloux in the southeast of the country.

This Wednesday stage 17 will take place with a 166-kilometre route, between the towns of Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, which includes four elevations, two first category, one second category and an uncategorized port a few kilometers to go.

With EFE and local media