A few months after her marriage to Bader Shammas, actress Lindsay Lohan announces to the world that she is pregnant with her first baby

An immense joy for the American movie star Lindsay Lohan. The American actress, singer and model has in fact recently announced, through her social networks, that she is about to become a mother for the first time. To give her the joy of her new husband of her, the financier Bader Shammas.

Beyond the gossip rumors that have often seen her as the protagonist, one cannot help but recognize Lindsay Lohan as a true show business professional.

The star is almost 37 years old and already boasts a respectable resume in the world of cinemafrom the music and of fashion.

For some years he has chosen to show less and less details of his private life, but now that he has found the stability even on an emotional level, she often and willingly grants the millions of fans who follow her on social networks glimpses of her life.

Last July, to be exact on the 2nd, on his birthday, he pronounced the fateful yes to the man she met a few years ago and who completely changed her life.

It’s about Bader Shammasa 36-year-old US lender who, according to what he learned online, currently holds the position of vice president of Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Lindasy Lohan’s tender announcement

Marriage gave above all serenity to Lindsay Lohan, as evidenced by the post published by the star just in the days following the wedding:

I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am amazed that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel this way every day.

Today the couple’s happiness can be considered double, as they will soon become a trio. In fact, the actress published a post on Instagram for announce pregnancy.

“We are blessed and excited“, wrote the star accompanying the image of one baby onesiewhich bears the inscription “Coming soon” on the chest.

Countless reactions and comments to the post. Many have wanted to congratulate with Lindasy for the happy event. And among these there is also that of Paris Hilton, who welcomed her friend and colleague in the “Moms Club“.