04/09/2024

Brazilian industrial production fell 1.4% in July compared to the previous month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported on Wednesday. The loss of pace comes after a 4.3% increase in June.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, production increased by 6.1%.

Expectations in a Reuters poll of economists were for a 0.9% monthly drop and a 6.3% annual rise.

Even with the decline in July, the industrial sector registered growth of 3.2% in the first seven months of 2024. In the accumulated 12 months, the advance was 2.2% in July, intensifying the growth rate compared to the results of June (1.5%) and May 2024 (1.2%).

“With these results, the industry is 1.4% above the pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and 15.5% below the highest point in the historical series, obtained in May 2011”, highlighted the IBGE.

Biggest falls

From June to July, two of the four major economic categories and only seven of the 25 industrial sectors surveyed saw a decline in production. The main negative influences came from food products (-3.8%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (-3.9%), extractive industries (-2.4%) and pulp, paper and paper products (-3.2%).