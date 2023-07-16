As he continues to struggle with his health, Stromae, 38, was forced to cancel all remaining shows on his tour this spring. Although he would be on dozens of different stages until December next year, he needs more time to recover. Since then it has remained quiet around the Belgian singer, although he is now giving a sign of life through social media.
#huge #tour #Stromae #breaks #silence #social #media
East Germany: Low wages lead to high poverty in old age
fJuly 1st of this year was a historic day for pensioners in East Germany: Since then, they have received the...
Leave a Reply