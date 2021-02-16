According to the NGO, around 5,000 dolphins have died on the French coast since December, “stranded and sunk”, 500 of which have been found.

For France Nature Environnement, this is a “massacre”. While “more than 500 dolphins have been found stranded on the French Atlantic coast “ since December, the environmental NGO has announced, Tuesday February 16, that it is suing the French government, in order to “Forcing it to take closure measures this winter and to strengthen scientific monitoring measures.”

“None of the measures taken by the French government make it possible to urgently reduce the mortality of dolphins in fishing nets as the European Commission had requested from France, “explains in the press release of the NGO Elodie Martinie-Cousty, pilot of the Oceans, Seas and Coastlines Network of France Nature Environment. “France Nature Environnement is therefore appealing to the Council of State against the Minister for the Sea, who is responsible for preventing the death of thousands of common dolphins, a protected species. This massacre, which recurs every winter, must stop. ”

France Nature Environnement estimates that around 5,000 dolphins have died on the French coast since December, “stranded and sunk.”

“Over the past 30 years, nearly 100,000 dolphins have died captured in fishing nets in the Bay of Biscay “, she continues, pointing out, after a meeting on the subject with the authorities in the morning, “the refusal to act (…) deafening”, of the French government.