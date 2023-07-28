About five hundred Dutch holidaymakers will be picked up by bus in northern Italy on Saturday after they have reported to an emergency center. Due to this week’s storm, there was so much damage to their cars, caravan or camper that they could no longer go home with their own transport.



Foreign editors



Jul 28 2023

A spokesperson for SOS International said on Friday that people are expected to be picked up between 3 and 7 p.m. at about twelve campsites and some separate addresses. They are then expected in the Netherlands on Sunday morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

SOS International is the emergency center that coordinates bus transport. The spokesperson thinks that it concerns about ten buses that drive from the Netherlands to Italy to return with the stranded holidaymakers. There is room for about fifty people in each bus. At the moment, it is still being determined who will be collected and when exactly. The people are grouped by region and brought to the Netherlands, where they are dropped off at various central locations. See also HS Environment | A large artificial island will rise in front of Copenhagen, and it may not be the only one - researcher fears harm to the Baltic Sea

Lake Garda

The Dutch people who are picked up are on holiday in various places around Lake Garda. In the night from Monday to Tuesday, severe weather with heavy hail and thunderstorms caused a lot of damage to cars, caravans and campers there. Almost 1400 damage reports from Dutch holidaymakers were received by SOS International, the ANWB and Eurocross on Wednesday afternoon. Some vehicles have been damaged by the storm to such an extent that they can no longer get on the road.

In addition, Italian repair shops and glass companies are so busy that the cars cannot be repaired on site.

Hailstones larger than a hand fell in northeastern Italy. © Facebook / Tornado in Italy



The storm destroyed the rear window of this car of Dutch tourists in Peschiera del Garda. © Sascha Duysserinck



The windows in the caravan of the Van Mierlo family did not survive the hail storm in Italy. © Danny van Mierlo

