The CDU member of the Bundestag Joachim Pfeiffer resigns as energy and economic policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group and does not want to run again in the election. Hackers had released confidential financial information about him.

D.he CDU member of the Bundestag, Joachim Pfeiffer, resigns from his position as energy and economic policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group and returns the nomination for the Bundestag election. “I will not run again in the upcoming election to the German Bundestag in September this year. I will return the nomination that has already been made in the constituency, ”said the 53-year-old Newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”.

“Highly criminal actions”

The reason is therefore not the mask affair in the Union, but the publication of confidential financial data related to Pfeiffer’s company investments. The CDU member sees himself as the target of “highly criminal actions” and speaks of a “targeted hacker attack”, says the report. Pfeiffer himself was initially unavailable.

The Waibling member of the Bundestag, who is district chairman of the CDU Rems-Murr, was recently criticized for alleging conflicts of interest between his companies and his parliamentary work. Pfeiffer’s extensive sideline activities Many members of the Union parliamentary group have also been critical of this for a long time. In addition to his three own companies, under “Information to be published” on the Bundestag website, he also names many functions in advisory and supervisory boards of companies, some of which are also active in the energy sector.