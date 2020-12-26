The Lipa camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina burned down on Wednesday. Heavy snowfalls make the situation of the people even more difficult.

SPLIT taz | For the approximately 10,000 migrants who are in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the situation is becoming more and more threatening. Heavy snowfalls paralyzed large parts of the country. After the fire in the Lipa refugee camp near the Bosnian city of Bihac on Wednesday evening, at least 1,300 former residents of the camp were left defenseless.

They and the many thousands of migrants who had left the camp before the fire and are living in makeshift accommodation near the Croatian border lack everything. In food, warmth, medical care. What is currently happening in Bosnia is a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to a police spokesman, the infrastructure of the abandoned Lipa camp was completely destroyed by the flames. There were no deaths. The fire brigade has meanwhile extinguished the fire. The police assume that the camp was set on fire by the residents themselves.

Instead of understanding the alleged arson as an outcry about the conditions in Lipa – the camp was by no means winter-proof and neither connected to electricity nor water – the police spokesman complained about the fire as a “criminal act”.

The head of the IOM mission criticizes Bosnia

There are several people responsible for the situation of refugees in Bosnia. For one, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) closed the camp the day before Christmas without offering the people an alternative. The old Bira warehouse in a former factory building in the city of Bihac was closed several months ago.

The head of the IOM mission for Bosnia, Peter van der Auweraert, is now rightly complaining about the incompetence of the Bosnian authorities. The refugees “like the rest of Europe” should have been housed warm over the holidays, he explained. However, von der Auweraert did not say how and where that should have happened.

The Bosnian authorities are also responsible. The city and the canton of Bihac have been overwhelmed with the accommodation of thousands of migrants for years and feel left alone by the central government. Most of the refugees do not want to stay in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but try to cross the border to Croatia and from there to other EU countries.

Contradiction with European law and conscience

But since the Croatian police force the migrants back to Bosnia again and again with brutal methods, they are trapped in Bihac. The initial willingness to help of the people there has now noticeably decreased.

All calls by the canton of Bihacs to take in the refugees in other parts of Bosnia and to set up camps throughout the country have faded away. Accommodation has only been created in Sarajevo. Most cities and towns fear conflicts with migrants. The predominantly Christian parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina – such as the Serbian republic and the Croatian-dominated cantons – quickly transport people, who mostly come via Serbia, to the predominantly Bosniak-Muslim areas, especially to Bihac.

But the EU is also to blame. So far she has not considered it necessary to ask Croatia to apply EU law and offer migrants asylum procedures. For a long time observers have pointed out that the events around 600 kilometers from Germany contradict European law and conscience.