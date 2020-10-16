Around 100 refugees ended up in Hanover. Those in need of protection were previously on the island of Lesbos and are now to be distributed in Germany.

HANOVER dpa | A flight with 101 refugees from the Greek islands landed in Hanover. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday that there are 61 children and 40 adults who have already been recognized as in need of protection in Greece.

According to the information, the refugees are admitted to the Friedland transit camp and then distributed to seven federal states: Baden-Württemberg, Bremen, Hesse, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saarland. According to the Interior Ministry there, three families of Palestinian origin with a total of 17 people remain in Lower Saxony.

After the fire in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos at the beginning of September, Germany agreed to accept 1,553 refugees who had already been recognized. The 26 families that landed on Friday are the first in this group. They were, however in camps other than Moria housed.

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius welcomed the refugees. “The Conditions in the Greek islands are still precarious, the colder season makes life there even more difficult, ”said the SPD politician. At the same time, he criticized the reluctance of other EU countries as “shameful”.

Unreasonable conditions in Greek camps

The representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Germany, Frank Remus, called for a pan-European solution. For the people who have now landed in Hanover, arriving in Germany means the chance for a new perspective in life.

“After they fled persecution and human rights abuses in their home country unreasonable living conditions in Greece Have left behind, you can now calm down and hopefully overcome your trauma, “said Remus of the German press agency.