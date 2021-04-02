There is a fire in a patient room in a Berlin clinic. One person is killed by the fire, two more die as a result.

Berlin – In a Berlin clinic in the Zehlendorf district, a patient room burned out overnight, as it became known on Friday. A person was killed in the fire. In addition, according to the police, a patient died when she had to be relocated because of the fire. A third patient, who, according to the clinic, was dying like the woman, was already dead before the fire broke out, according to initial investigations by the police.

Six other people were injured, according to the police. According to the clinic, two patients were seriously injured by the fire on Friday morning and are in intensive care. The police reported three seriously injured people.

Fire in a Berlin clinic: cause initially unclear

Around 4 a.m., a patient’s room caught fire for an unexplained cause, it said. The fire brigade was called automatically by the triggered fire alarm system. In the room lay the patient who had died in the fire. According to the clinic, the flames could be extinguished within around two hours. The affected part of the building was completely cleared and 70 patients were relocated.

Fire brigade on duty for three hours: there was a lot of smoke

According to the fire brigade, up to 100 emergency services extinguished the flames. The fire brigade wrote on Twitter that they had been in action for around three hours. “There was also a lot of smoke.” The part of the building had been evacuated. The work at the clinic on Walterhöferstrasse in Zehlendorf lasted until about 7 a.m. According to the police are now looking

Fire investigators for the cause.

A ward of the hospital is affected, said clinic manager Florian Kell. Other wards had also been cleared for safety reasons, and the patients had been moved to other parts of the building. (dpa)