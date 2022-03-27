Whether the drivers had hoped for a feast of recognition in addition to the neutral viewer is by no means certain. Less than four months after the spectacular and chaotic scoop on the Jeddah circuit, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was back on the program on Sunday. This time a more clinical version of a race on the fastest street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. No less exciting or intense, with Max Verstappen winning after a second wheel-to-wheel battle this season with Ferrari’s Monegask Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s Mexican teammate at Red Bull, had secured pole position on Saturday in the final qualifying round. The difference with second place was minimal; Leclerc took just 0.025 seconds longer on his lap.

With a good start to the race, Pérez cashed in on the value of his starting position on Sunday. Lap after lap he slightly outdone Leclerc and Verstappen, until Canadian Nicholas Latifi shoved his Williams car into the wall during lap fifteen. That crash ensured that the safety car came onto the track, as had been predicted beforehand. Pérez had made a pit stop shortly before, allowing Leclerc to take the lead. He was able to enter the pit lane with the safety car on the circuit with his Ferrari, without it costing him a place.

Leclerc, last week winner of the first grand prix of the season in Bahrain, seemed to run out of his pursuer Verstappen after the restart. This time there were no problems with the fuel pressure for the 24-year-old Dutchman, which had ensured that his Red Bull came to a standstill a few laps before the end in Bahrain.

Where Verstappen managed to make a real fight early during the race last week, with the Red Bull and the Ferrari constantly changing positions, in Saudi Arabia he could do nothing but follow for a long time. Only after a second (virtual) safety car was the intense battle with his peer Leclerc again, with the red nose of the Ferrari remaining in the lead until four laps before the end. A new overtake by Verstappen turned out to be too powerful for Leclerc.

At Red Bull Racing they will not only be relieved that the team has collected its first World Cup points, but also that the difference on track with Ferrari is almost nil. After Leclerc’s victory in Bahrain, the quality of the Italian team’s new engine was discussed, which is said to be the best in the field – according to analysts, mainly the result of early anticipation by the constructors in Maranello.

When it turned out for Ferrari in 2021 that there was not much more to gain, the eye quickly turned to the future. Because Mercedes and Red Bull were engaged in a title battle until the last corner of the previous season, those teams could only focus on the new season later. Precious time, just when the international motorsport federation FIA adjusted the rules in Formula 1 with new technical regulations and the introduction of a budget cap.

Improved power

According to Italian media, the new Ferrari engine would have been ready before the end of last season. Confidence in an improved ability was there from the start, admitted team boss Mattia Binotto. “There could also be a lot better compared to the previous engine,” said the Italian in January.

“I think Ferrari has the best engine at the moment,” said Gunther Steiner after the Bahrain Grand Prix. According to the Italian team boss of Haas, an extra great performance given all the criticism Ferrari received during the past season. “They have their homework done and have come back with something really good,” said Steiner.

It will be a surprise to the public, the two red overalls on the podium at the first two grands prix of the season. In 2007 Ferrari last delivered a world champion with the Finn Kimi Räikkönen. The Manufacturers’ Classification was won again in 2008. This was followed by years of Italian drought, barring a single victory. After the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2019, Ferrari no longer won.

In that year Ferrari also seemed to have found its way to the Formula 1 top again. In the first six races after the summer break, the team took pole position six times and the red car also finished first on three occasions. Other teams found the speed difference with their own cars a bit too striking. Red Bull Racing thought it knew where the difference came from and asked the FIA ​​if it could make such a technical adjustment itself – a cunning way of avoiding direct accusation. The FIA ​​then amended a technical guideline, requiring Ferrari to remove a part from the car. The result: in the rest of the 2019 season, the cars were a lot less fast. “That’s what you get when you can’t cheat anymore,” said Verstappen.

This season, no team wants to be labeled a top favorite so early – if there can be with such minor differences. Ferrari countered the compliments last week by clarifying that many pre-season results mainly show that Red Bull’s car is ahead in a number of areas.

Mediterranean recipe

Entirely according to a Mediterranean recipe, Italian media also showed themselves critical after Saturday’s qualifying. How could Ferrari have lost a certain pole position? But the analysts mainly saw opportunities for a new grand prix victory. ‘A sliding Max Verstappen’, is how the Italian press described the Dutchman’s car.

Verstappen had already complained about the lack of grip in Bahrain and during qualifying in Jeddah himself. It is not yet optimal, especially at the front of the racing car, he said in conversation with streaming service Viaplay prior to Sunday’s race.

The good feeling of last season’s sensational world title was therefore not immediately felt this year. A tête-à-tête during a race like Sunday will undoubtedly help Verstappen to rediscover that feeling. It is he who benefits from an intense battle on the track, as he has shown in the many duels with Lewis Hamilton in recent years. That made the victory in Jeddah, with half a second ahead of Leclerc, extra nice. Another fight awaits in two weeks in Melbourne.