Exclusive – The transfer saga about Jadon Sancho and Manchester United is still making waves in England. Like our colleagues from 90min UK the winger is said to have learned from Borussia Dortmund rethinking his future after the transfer to the Red Devils failed.
Up until the deadline day there was speculation on the island about the transfer of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, but this did not materialize – all doors had been closed since August 10th. According to a report by The Athletic the Red Devils had hoped to be able to play for time and to be successful with an offer below the pain threshold of 120 million euros, but Borussia Dortmund stuck to the original demands and United acted hesitantly – but an agreement cannot be reached, if neither party approaches the other.
Loud 90min UK Sancho now wants to rethink his future. He was annoyed by the transfer saga and no longer rule out a move to another club after he is said to have already reached an agreement with the English record champions.
It is also said that Sancho did not feel that BVB had put obstacles in his way, and that he also did not feel that the transfer fee was unjustified. He and his entourage are therefore surprised that United have not submitted an offer.
Sancho now wants to concentrate on BVB and stay at least until the end of the current season. If the European Championship takes place next summer and he draws attention to himself wearing the jersey of the English national team, interest could rise again; and maybe those in charge of Dortmund can hope for an even higher transfer fee. However, the club wants to extend it with its superstar – as in the previous year, when the contract was quietly extended until 2023.
Liverpool FC and FC Bayern were recently traded as further alternatives for its future. Sancho doesn’t want to rule out moving to Old Trafford a year late. From BVB’s point of view, you can look forward to at least another year with the super talent!
