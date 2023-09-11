Home page World

From: Josefin Schröder, Karolin Schäfer

Summer temperatures are interrupted by thunderstorms and rain. There is even a threat of storms locally. After that, late summer returns again.

Munich – Although the meteorological autumn has already begun, late summer is really heating up again in Germany. Temperatures of up to 34 degrees are likely to attract numerous people to the outdoor pool or lake on Monday (September 11th) and Tuesday (September 12th).

“Summer will be a big addition this September,” emphasized weather expert Dominik Jung von wetter.net. At least temporarily, the summer temperatures will be interrupted. The meteorologist predicted that showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, are expected to sweep across Germany. Storms are not ruled out in the coming days.

After predicted storms in the coming days, late summer is turning up again. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

A change in the weather is imminent: strong thunderstorms are sweeping over Germany

As the German Weather Service (DWD) announced, individual strong thunderstorms are moving from the west to Lower Saxony. This includes heavy rain, hail and heavy squalls. Severe weather-like developments are possible in places. The weather in Bavaria is also facing a sudden change.

The thunderstorms will move further east on Tuesday. According to the DWD, storms with heavy rain are possible here. On Wednesday (September 13th), however, things will continue to be rather cool, cloudy and changeable with a cold front. There are thunderstorms, especially south of the Main, which gradually move south in the afternoon and evening.

Weather in Germany: After the storm front, late summer is returning

The rain cools down in many places, but shortly afterwards the late summer slows down. After With a drop in temperature, Lower Saxony is getting warm again. That is The weather situation is also developing with thunderstorms and rain in Hesse, but it doesn’t get noticeably cooler. The DWD reported that there would only be isolated thunderstorms on Thursday (September 14th).

This is how it will continue in the coming days:

Tuesday (September 12th): 25 to 30 degrees, cloudy, increasingly thundery in the evening, partly with squalls.

25 to 30 degrees, cloudy, increasingly thundery in the evening, partly with squalls. Wednesday (September 13th): 20 to 23 degrees, very cloudy, showery rain and isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

20 to 23 degrees, very cloudy, showery rain and isolated thunderstorms in some areas. Thursday (September 14th): 20 to 24 degrees, clear and sunny again.

20 to 24 degrees, clear and sunny again. Friday (September 15th): 21 to 27 degrees, partly cloudy, mostly dry.

21 to 27 degrees, partly cloudy, mostly dry. Saturday (September 16th): 23 to 29 degrees, sunny.

23 to 29 degrees, sunny. Sunday (September 17th): 24 to 32 degrees, mostly friendly and dry.

According to Jung, it will be “significantly nicer and warmer again” at the weekend. The temperatures climb to 25 to 30 degrees, on Sunday (September 17th) up to 32 degrees are possible. However, it remains a little cooler in the north. The weather will be friendly and mostly dry. Overall, September is warmer than ever before, explained Jung. October could also be warm and dry.