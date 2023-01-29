‘Welcome to the hell of Enschede’, sang the supporters of FC Twente halfway through the second half of the match against Feyenoord on Sunday.

The tough words came from the equalizer – right back Joshua Brenet had headed the club from Enschede with a header just at the same height – and the unbeaten home series. Feyenoord was only the third club to draw in Enschede this season with 1-1 on Sunday. The other competition matches in their own Grolsch Veste were won by Ron Jans’ team.

Afterwards, the FC Twente players walked a modest lap of honor past their own supporters, who were unable to shout their team to victory in the second half. Both Feyenoord and FC Twente missed opportunities for the winning goal in the final phase. A handball from FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper in the sixteen-meter area went unpunished just in time, much to the dissatisfaction of the fiercely protesting Feyenoord players. According to referee Allard Lindhout, Pröpper was given a push in the back and therefore it was not a penalty kick.

Questionable decision

Afterwards, it was mainly about that questionable decision. FC Twente coach Ron Jans thought that Feyenoord could have been awarded a penalty kick. He was happy with the decision of the referee and with the result, which reflected the relationships on the field well: “If you get a point at Twente, you are doing very well,” he said with a wink. The bravura of Jans and his own supporters does not come out of the blue, because FC Twente surprises this season with organized and attractive football. It is now fifth, six points behind leader Feyenoord.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was a lot less lenient in his judgment about the penalty kick that was not given. He called it an “unacceptable decision” that had a negative impact on the result of the match for Feyenoord. Top matches are decided on details, Slot recalled, and the push and the unpunished handball were those details, according to him.

Slot was happy to see that Feyenoord, when the Twente fans got behind it, straightened their backs and after the equalizer even had the most claim to the win. It was a game of clever tricks, said Slot, a part of the game in which he thought FC Twente was better. The Feyenoord coach is busy forging a team with many new, mostly young players, while FC Twente has a number of smart, experienced employees. Slot mentioned captain Pröpper and also the younger Ramiz Zerrouki, who is coveted by Slot and plays an important role in FC Twente’s performance this season.

Beforehand, many eyes had been on Zerrouki, as if it were a deja vu with last summer’s transfer window. Then Feyenoord already wanted to sign the midfielder, but FC Twente did not let him go. The team from Rotterdam also knocked on the door for Zerrouki in the current, winter transfer period. Again they got zero on appeal. It is the reality of the relationships in the Eredivisie, in which the ambitious FC Twente does not have to sell anyone and Feyenoord does not have the financial resources to make offers that cannot be refused.

Close of transfer market

When asked, the technical director of FC Twente, Jan Streuer, expects that “nothing spectacular” will happen until the transfer market closes next Tuesday, and that Jans’ team will therefore remain together. This transfer period was also interesting for Virgil Misidjan, from the Bulgarian Ludogrets for which he previously played. But the winger also held FC Twente to his contract. Streuer: „No one likes to sell their better players at the last minute, because you weaken yourself. You can do a transfer like that much better next summer.”

On Sunday it became clear why Feyenoord coach Slot Zerrouki is so eager to add to his selection. The Algerian international divided the game from the back, put pressure on the Feyenoord defense and created danger with a low cross from a free kick. In the second half, when Feyenoord brought in Quinten Timber to strengthen the midfield and rein in Zerrouki, Brenet’s equalizer was initiated by a long ball from Zerrouki.

The game – a fierce, entertaining topper – played a lot in midfield. It never became a real ‘hell’, but FC Twente fully participates in the top and ensures that leader Feyenoord remains within sight of the pursuers. AZ follows in second place on two points. Next Sunday Feyenoord will receive PSV in the Kuip, third four points behind.