After the Jeans scandal, defending champion Magnus Carlsen will now compete in the World Blitz Chess Championship. “Long story short: We can talk about how it came about, but I’m playing in New York for at least one more day, and if I do well, another day after that,” the 34-year-old Norwegian announced in an interview with Chess platform “Take Take Take”. The day before, the grandmaster had announced his complete withdrawal from the tournament in frustration – in a dispute over the World Chess Federation’s rules on dress code, which prohibit the wearing of jeans.

SZ Plus World Chess Championship: Think like a world champion (XIV) :An ending that will go down in chess history It’s a tragedy for Ding Liren: In the final game of the World Chess Championship everything points to a draw. But in the final, the old world champion made a title-deciding mistake without necessity. The 14th World Cup game in the analysis with the World Cup puzzle of the day. By Stefan Kindermann and Veronika Exler

The rapid chess tournament was played without Carlsen; the surprise winner was the 18-year-old Russian Volodar Mursin. The two-day Blitz World Championship begins on Monday. The world association FIDE immediately welcomed the number one in the world chess rankings back. They are looking forward to “continuing the collaboration with Mr. Carlsen and the global chess community,” said a statement on Platform He later announced to X: “Oh, I’ll definitely be playing in jeans tomorrow.”

Platform X The SZ editorial team has this article a content from X Corp. enriched To protect your data, it was not loaded without your consent. Load content now I agree that mine Content from X Corp. be displayed. This means that personal data is transmitted to the operator of the portal for usage analysis. You can find more information and a cancellation option atsz.de/data protection.

Carlsen appeared on Friday’s match day wearing jeans, which is prohibited for participants. After his second game of the day, Carlsen received a $200 fine from the organizer and an ultimatum to change immediately. However, Carlsen refused and was subsequently disqualified for round nine. Carlsen then declared that he no longer wanted to play and wanted to travel somewhere “where the weather is a little better than here”. Now came the retreat from the retreat.