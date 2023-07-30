The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that a 16-year-old girl and her mother filed a lawsuit against the company, saying that they were subjected to harassment by a passenger while they were on board a “Delta” flight.

The lawsuit states that the harassment occurred on board a plane that took off from New York to the Greek capital, Athens.

The mother and daughter said that the harassment was carried out by a drunk traveler, after he drank 11 glasses of alcohol.

Although the two women begged the flight attendants to stop giving the drunk man more alcohol, their demands were met with “blatant disregard” by the crew.

They said the flight attendants kept handing him glasses of alcohol, even though he looked very drunk.

One of the flight attendants did not initially respond to the mother’s complaint that her daughter had been harassed, and only asked her to be “patience.”

According to the lawsuit, the man’s harassment did not stop at the daughter, but also affected the mother.

After the plane landed in Athens, the drunk passenger was simply allowed to leave rather than being detained by the police.

The mother and daughter demanded $2 million in financial compensation.

Company response