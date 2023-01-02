It is her sister Vittoria who announces on social networks that her sister Dalia, the 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Florencewas found safe and sound. The very young Brazilian was on vacation with her mother and with the latter’s partner. She suddenly lost track of herself, perhaps got into a car belonging to someone she met online.

Dahlia she had disappeared on the morning of December 30, 2022. The teenager had left the house in via Ricasoli in Florence where he stayed with his mother on his holidays in the Tuscan city.

They had seen her in Piazza della Repubblica and in Piazza Pitti, perhaps in the company of a boy dressed in black. Family members feared she might have gotten into the car with a man met online in the previous months: in Florence, in fact, he didn’t know anyone.

Dalia was not never came to Italywas visiting our country for the first time, together with his mother, also Brazilian, and the latter’s partner, in the house of some family members who live in Florence.

Before leaving the house, the 14-year-old girl had left money and documents at home, taking only her mobile phone with her. Sister Vittoria was convinced that she had gone up near Ponte Vecchio in a car, of someone who perhaps had lured her online.

14-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence, found a few days later

Little is known about the discovery of Dalia, as well as about what happened in the days of absence. In the coming days, surely, clarity will be clarified on the matter, to understand with whom she, if any, had left. In fact, we need to understand whether the trail of the man she met online, who would have taken her away, is to be followed or not.

The only certainty is that Dalia has been found and has returned to her family, moved by the closeness of so many people in Italy who have given support even online to find her as soon as possible.