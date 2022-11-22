For a moment, France seemed to choke on Australia tonight. But the reigning world champion soon put things in order. With the 4-1 victory, a major step has already been taken towards the knockout phase.

Australia national coach Graham Arnold’s congratulations to his colleague Didier Deschamps of France showed some frustration late Tuesday evening. Not that Les Bleus’ final victory was an undeserved one, anything but that. But if Arnold’s team ever felt that a stunt could be possible against a reigning world champion, it was this time at the Al Janoub Stadium. Even if the 4-1 final score said something else.

Australia has Jackson Irvine, a moustachioed male goldfinch who eagerly chases crossing football game. France has Kylian Mbappé, that stylish attacker who did not necessarily play his best match ever tonight in the beautiful French shirt, but was again important for the team that already has so many stars. As the maker of the 3-1, Mbappé made the decision in a hitherto difficult game for his team, which only ended in a big score in the course of the second half. See also Nine people killed in plane crash in Dominican Republic

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal. ©AFP



Until then, France threatened to bite Australia for quite some time. And that could not be separated from the unrelenting, quintessentially Australian drive so aptly embodied by Irvine. Arnold’s team even took a brutal lead, thanks to excellent finishing work by former Sparta striker Craig Goodwin.

Former Spartan Craig Goodwin. © AP



Although France then put things in order fairly quickly through successively Adrien Rabiot (1-1) and Olivier Giroud 2-1, Australia continued to wait for a goal. And via Irvine (header against the post) the team was also damn close. It was only after Mbappé’s 3-1 that the resistance of Arnold’s team broke, so to speak, and Giroud took the opportunity to play in the record books. The 4-1 was not only his second of the evening, but also his 51st on behalf of France. He is now the all-time top scorer in the country together with Thierry Henry.

Arnold, former striker of Roda JC and NAC? He stood there, looked at it, and must have thought one thing: what if Mitchell Duke’s blast, shortly after Goodwin’s 0-1, hadn’t just gone over? Perhaps his team, a la Saudi Arabia against Argentina, could have done more than an ultimately deserved defeat. See also BMW shows four secret (and crazy) CSL prototypes for the first time





