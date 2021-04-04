E.A declaration on an international shipping agreement signed by more than 100 retired admirals caused a stir in Turkey. The General Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara opened investigations against the former marines on Sunday, as communications director Fahrettin Altun confirmed on Twitter. Not only the signatories but also those who encouraged them would be held accountable by the judiciary, he wrote. The Turkish leadership strongly condemned the statement published in Turkish media.

In it, the signatories commit themselves to the Treaty of Montreux, which regulates the passage through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles – i.e. the straits between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. The discussion about a possible exit from the contract was taken with concern, it said. The admirals also emphasize that the Turkish armed forces must uphold the principles of the constitution, in which, for example, secularism is enshrined. President spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter that the statement conjured up coup times. The Defense Ministry said it believed that the “independent Turkish judiciary” was doing what is necessary.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced two weeks ago by decree that he would withdraw from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women. That had also sparked a discussion about whether Erdogan could also withdraw from other international agreements such as the Montreux Treaty.

The 1936 Treaty of Montreux gave Turkey back sovereignty over the Bosphorus, the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Dardanelles, which the Ottoman Empire had lost with its defeat in the First World War. Free passage is guaranteed for merchant ships in peacetime. Separate rules apply to warships. Erdogan has long wanted to build an alternative waterway to the Bosporus. The “Istanbul Canal” is considered an ambitious and controversial prestige project of the Turkish President.