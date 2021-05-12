Wednesday, May 12, 2021
After a death was detected, Brazil stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine

May 12, 2021
The federal government in Brazil has stopped vaccinating pregnant women with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 disease after the death of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro, as a result of a stroke that may be related to vaccination. Preventive, after the National Health Supervision Authority (Infisa) issued a warning about its use in pregnant women.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
The comment applies only to the AstraZeneca vaccine, not the Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines that are also used in the country.
The Infisa Authority stated that the 35-year-old woman, who was twenty-three weeks pregnant, died of a bleeding stroke on Monday after being admitted to hospital five days earlier.
“According to estimates, the serious side effect of a hemorrhagic stroke may be related to the use of the vaccine that the pregnant woman received,” she added in a statement.
AstraZeneca said in a statement: Pregnant and lactating women were excluded from clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.
She added that animal studies have not yielded direct or indirect evidence of any pregnancy-related harm or death-related development.

