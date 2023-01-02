Bert Olieman (41) was in a coma for ten days last summer. On the way back from the protest day in Stroe, a trucker hit the tractor of the Nieuwerbrug farmer, which broke almost everything in his body. Now he is recovering surprisingly quickly, but he will never be the ‘Duracell bunny’ he was.
John Belt
Latest update:
12:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#day #protest #farmer #Bert #accidentally #flew #tractor #A12 #broke #bone #body
Leave a Reply