The recent period witnessed a large wave of real estate supply in Khartoum; As a result, supply outweighs demand by up to 20 percent; Amidst a state of uncertainty surrounding the Sudanese economy.

The offer is increasing even more in the high-end neighborhoods located in the center of Khartoum, as some resort to selling their real estate and replacing it with real estate in popular areas that are less expensive; Or buying real estate in other countries, such as Egypt and Turkey, in light of an increasing wave of family migration. Circulating statistics estimate that more than 15,000 Sudanese have owned apartments in the last two years in Egypt, especially Cairo.

According to Al-Tayeb Ali, director of the Abraaj Real Estate Company in Khartoum, the continuous decline in real estate prices is mainly related to the uncertainty prevailing in all economic sectors.

Ali told “Sky News Arabia” that he had been working in the real estate market for many years, but he had never witnessed such a turmoil before.

Ali points out that the current economic crisis in the country has forced many owners to sell their properties in high-end areas or those located in the city center and replace them with lower-priced properties in peripheral areas in order to take advantage of the difference to cover the increasing living, education and health expenses; Some also resorted to selling their real estate and migrated with their families to other countries in search of a better living situation.

He stressed the exit of many brokers and real estate developers from the market during the recent period due to the deteriorating market conditions and the significant increase in the volume of operating expenses, taxes and service fees, in light of an increasing reluctance to purchase, especially in high-end neighborhoods.

In the same context; Economic analyst Wael Fahmy believes that the current decline in real estate prices is a corrective trend, as prices have for a long time been sold at higher than their real values.

Before the recent decline, the prices of residential land in Khartoum reached levels that are not commensurate with the income levels of the Sudanese.

After the price per square meter in some areas reached rates ranging between 1200 to 2500 dollars during the period between 2010 and 2018; Prices have fallen by about a third during the past three years, as many elements of the former regime accused of corruption and controlling large numbers of residential lands resorted to getting rid of these lands for the purpose of “exit” and concealing the state of the original ownership, or what was known locally as “land washing” operations.

Fahmy told Sky News Arabia that the current decline may be reflected positively, as it leads to relative stability in exchange rates; But on the other hand, it may increase bankruptcies.