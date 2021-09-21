Anyone who sees the photo of the accident that occurred this Monday morning (20) at km 148 of National Highway 14, in Argentina, near the entrance to Colonia Hughes, in the department of Colón, cannot find out what happened.

According to the Argentine website Elonce, police sources claim that Luis Martin, the head of the San José police station, was on his way to work when he lost control of his Toyota Corolla and ended up suffering the bizarre accident.

+ Renault plans to cut 2,000 jobs to invest in electric cars

From the images we can see that the vehicle ended up on top of a bus stop on National Highway 14. The website says that Martin did not realize that the track was slippery and collided with the guardrail and after rolling over a few times, ended up with the Toyota “parked” over the bus stop.

With injuries resulting from the accident, the officer was transferred by ambulance to the hospital in the city of Colón, reports Elonce. Police sources confirmed that he had “a mild head trauma with pain in the wrist and cervical region”, adding that “he is admitted to San Benjamin hospital for x-rays and that the injuries were minor”.

Despite the report on the rollover, there are other hypotheses for the accident to have resulted in the bizarre scene witnessed by drivers who passed by National Highway 14 this Monday (20/9).

Colón’s police department told the Argentine website that, so far, the real cause of the incident is unknown. Colón’s criminalistics division would already be carrying out the forensic work at the site.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach