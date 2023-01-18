On the face of it, it is a resolution of the type adopted each month in Strasbourg. Every plenary session, the European Parliament expresses its disapproval of human rights violations somewhere in the world. But the resolution with number 2023/2506 that is on the agenda this Thursday is indeed spicy, because of the country: Morocco.

It is the first time in more than 25 years that the European Parliament has denounced the human rights situation in Morocco. The fact that this is now suddenly happening has everything to do with the corruption scandal that came to light a little over a month ago. The Belgian investigative services are investigating a network within the EP that would have influenced voting in exchange for money from third countries. One of the countries on which the suspicions focus is Morocco.

Those involved told earlier this month NRC how prime suspect Pier Antonio Panzeri, former MEP on behalf of the Social Democrats, was known for keeping human rights resolutions about Morocco off the agenda. But even after his departure from the European Parliament in 2019, MEPs were unable to put a critical text about the North African country on the agenda – possibly due to the involvement of co-defendants. “We have made countless requests and they never succeeded,” says GroenLinks MEP Tineke Strik. “Since last month it is finally clear why.”

PvdA MEP Thijs Reuten, part of the faction in which Panzeri and accomplices sat, has also been trying for years to get the human rights situation in Morocco on the agenda. “It is therefore very important that we adopt this now: it shows that we will not allow ourselves to be influenced and that any cooperation that Europe has with Morocco should never be at the expense of human rights.”

Access passes

The fact that Morocco is trying to influence votes became clear again this week in the corridors of the European Parliament. Members representing Morocco on the so-called ‘joint parliamentary committee’ made one last attempt in Strasbourg to prevent or water down the resolution. Because of their membership of this committee, which consists of both Moroccan and European parliamentarians, they have an access pass to the parliament building.

Strik was also approached by the Moroccan representatives. In a personal conversation, they then tried to find out the content of the resolution and convince her to water it down – to no avail. It strengthens Strik’s conviction that the EP should block the access passes of the Moroccan representatives – as has already happened with those of the committee with Qatar, also in response to the corruption suspicions.

The investigation entered a new phase on Tuesday, after it was announced that the main suspect Panzeri has made a deal with the Belgian judiciary, whereby he will receive a reduced sentence in exchange for information. According to a spokesman, he will provide information about “the involvement of known and unknown persons”. This fuels unrest in the EP about possible new suspicions.

Earlier this week, the EP started the procedure to lift the parliamentary immunity of Social Democrats Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino. Both deny involvement, but were suspended by the social-democratic group on Wednesday. According to the Belgian newspaper L’Echo Panzeri would have known by now to have paid 120,000 euros in cash to the Belgian Tarabella.