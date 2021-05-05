D.he number of participants in church burials in corona hotspots is not limited to 30 people by the so-called federal emergency brake. The administrative court in Stuttgart decided on Tuesday and was right in the urgent proceedings of the Evangelical Church in Württemberg. The procedure is also important because, according to the regional church, it is the first lawsuit by an EKD member church against the state corona rules, which both large churches have largely supported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The case concerned the interpretation of the so-called federal emergency brake for municipalities with a seven-day incidence value over 100. The Federal Ministry of Health interprets the recently passed law in such a way that it limits the number of participants in secular and church burials to a maximum of 30. The Protestant Church countered this by stating that church burials were services for which less strict conditions apply.

The court agreed with this legal opinion. The judges also criticized the fact that the legislature had been advised before it was passed that the federal emergency brake, if interpreted in a legally correct manner, would lead to unequal treatment of religious and secular burials. “The fact that individual federal ministries assume a different interpretation does not change anything,” the decision says. The judges also point out that a restriction on the number of participants for Protestants in Württemberg alone would mean “in hundreds of cases” an “extremely serious interference with the undisturbed practice of religion”.

The state of Baden-Württemberg, against which the regional church had sued, is trying to limit the scope of the court decision. The FAZ has received a letter from the Ministry of Culture to municipalities and undertakers that the validity of the decision is initially limited to the Württemberg regional church, although the court’s arguments can be transferred to all religious communities in Germany. The ministry’s letter states that further clarifications have been made with the federal government.